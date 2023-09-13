The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Clark County, Nevada this week, we've got the information.

Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Coronado High School at Arbor View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 13

7:30 PM PT on September 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Desert Oasis High School at Cheyenne High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14

6:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Pines High School at Shadow Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14

6:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cimarron-Memorial High School at Spring Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14

6:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Lutheran High School at Basic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14

6:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra Vista High School at Durango High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14

6:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Valley High School at Las Vegas High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14

6:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Lake

4A Lake How to Stream: Watch Here

Rancho High School at Mojave High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14

6:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Verde High School at Ed W. Clark High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14

6:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder City High School at The Meadows School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

SLAM Nevada at Moapa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Overton, NV

Overton, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Virgin Valley High School at Pahrump Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Pahrump, NV

Pahrump, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lake Mead Christian Academy at Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego