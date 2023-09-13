Nevada High School Football Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Clark County, Nevada this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Coronado High School at Arbor View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Desert Oasis High School at Cheyenne High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Pines High School at Shadow Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cimarron-Memorial High School at Spring Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Lutheran High School at Basic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Vista High School at Durango High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Valley High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Lake
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rancho High School at Mojave High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palo Verde High School at Ed W. Clark High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder City High School at The Meadows School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SLAM Nevada at Moapa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Overton, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Virgin Valley High School at Pahrump Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Pahrump, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lake Mead Christian Academy at Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on September 16
- Location: San Diego, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
