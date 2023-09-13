The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky are playing in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 next to come.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Aces vs. Sky

Las Vegas averages 92.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 83.4 Chicago allows.

Las Vegas is shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Chicago allows to opponents.

In games the Aces shoot better than 45.1% from the field, they are 28-1 overall.

Las Vegas shoots 37.2% from beyond the arc, 3.8% higher than the 33.4% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Aces have a 21-3 record when the team connects on more than 33.4% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 1.5 more rebounds per game than Chicago's average.

Aces Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Aces have been scoring 89.4 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 92.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas' points-allowed average over its last 10 games (82.2) is 1.9 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (80.3).

Over their past 10 contests, the Aces are making 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (8.8 compared to 9.3 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (32.8% compared to 37.2% season-long).

Aces Injuries