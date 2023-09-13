The injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) ahead of their NBA playoffs opening round game 1 with the Chicago Sky (18-22) currently features two players. The playoff matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 13 from Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces enter this matchup on the heels of a 100-85 win against the Mercury on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Kahleah Copper Questionable Toe 18.7 4.4 2 Alanna Smith Questionable Ankle 9.2 6.6 1.8 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson is tops on the Aces with 22.9 points per contest (third in league) and 9.5 rebounds (second in league), while also putting up 1.6 assists.

Chelsea Gray is tops on the Aces at 7.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 15.3 points. She is third in the league in assists.

Jackie Young is averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Kelsey Plum averages 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Alysha Clark is averaging 6.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Aces vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -16.5 171.5

