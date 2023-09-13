The Las Vegas Aces host the Chicago Sky in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Aces (-16.5)

Aces (-16.5) Over/Under: 170.5

Aces vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Sky 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sky

Pick ATS: Sky (+16.5)

Sky (+16.5) Pick OU: Under (170.5)

Aces vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has won 86.8% of its games this season as a moneyline favorite (33-5).

The Aces have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter.

Las Vegas is 20-19-0 against the spread this year.

The Aces have an ATS record of 8-4 as 16.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, 23 of Las Vegas' 39 games have gone over the point total.

The Aces have an average point total of 173.1 in their games this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been thriving at both ends of the court this year, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (92.8) and second-best in points allowed per game (80.3).

So far this season, Las Vegas is grabbing 34.8 boards per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've committed only 11.1 turnovers per game (best).

The Aces have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in threes per game (9.3) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.2%).

This season, the Aces are allowing 7.7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opponents to shoot 34.3% (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

This year, Las Vegas has taken 64.0% two-pointers, accounting for 72.4% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.0% three-pointers (27.6% of the team's baskets).

