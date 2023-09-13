Aces vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Las Vegas Aces will be looking for a win against Chicago Sky.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sky matchup.
Aces vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-16)
|171
|-1800
|+1000
|BetMGM
|Aces (-16.5)
|171.5
|-1600
|+900
|PointsBet
|Aces (-16.5)
|171.5
|-1499
|+800
Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- The Sky have put together a 20-18-0 record against the spread this year.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 16.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those matchups.
- A total of 23 out of the Aces' 39 games this season have gone over the point total.
- In the Sky's 39 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
