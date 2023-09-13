In Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Las Vegas Aces will be looking for a win against Chicago Sky.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sky matchup.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Aces have won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

The Sky have put together a 20-18-0 record against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has been favored by 16.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those matchups.

A total of 23 out of the Aces' 39 games this season have gone over the point total.

In the Sky's 39 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

