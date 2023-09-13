At +700, the San Francisco 49ers sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 13.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

49ers games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

San Francisco thrived on both offense and defense last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers posted an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 away last year.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, McCaffrey had 85 receptions for 741 yards and five touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Nick Bosa helped set the tone with 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +6600 2 September 17 @ Rams - +10000 3 September 21 Giants - +8000 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +1800 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +5000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1400 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +12500 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +5000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +5000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +10000 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.