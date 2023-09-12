Wilmer Flores vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Wilmer Flores (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and five RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .287.
- In 63.1% of his games this season (70 of 111), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.9%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Flores has had an RBI in 35 games this year (31.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.5% of his games this season (45 of 111), with two or more runs four times (3.6%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.277
|AVG
|.296
|.311
|OBP
|.389
|.462
|SLG
|.598
|18
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|27
|29/10
|K/BB
|28/24
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
