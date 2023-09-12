On Tuesday, Wilmer Flores (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and five RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .287.

In 63.1% of his games this season (70 of 111), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.9%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

Flores has had an RBI in 35 games this year (31.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.5% of his games this season (45 of 111), with two or more runs four times (3.6%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .277 AVG .296 .311 OBP .389 .462 SLG .598 18 XBH 26 8 HR 14 27 RBI 27 29/10 K/BB 28/24 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings