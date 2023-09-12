Thairo Estrada vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .477 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 116 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .426, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 85th in slugging.
- Estrada will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with two homers in his last games.
- In 74.3% of his games this year (75 of 101), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (31.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (10.9%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this season (34 of 101), with more than one RBI seven times (6.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|54
|.266
|AVG
|.279
|.302
|OBP
|.331
|.469
|SLG
|.391
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|20
|48/7
|K/BB
|62/12
|9
|SB
|12
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (2-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.70 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.70, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
