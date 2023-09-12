Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .477 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 116 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .426, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 85th in slugging.

Estrada will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with two homers in his last games.

In 74.3% of his games this year (75 of 101), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (31.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (10.9%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this season (34 of 101), with more than one RBI seven times (6.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 54 .266 AVG .279 .302 OBP .331 .469 SLG .391 19 XBH 20 9 HR 3 25 RBI 20 48/7 K/BB 62/12 9 SB 12

