Mitch Haniger -- with a slugging percentage of .517 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 52.0% of his 50 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Haniger has an RBI in 15 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.0% of his games this year (18 of 50), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .233 AVG .207 .293 OBP .266 .367 SLG .425 8 XBH 10 2 HR 4 11 RBI 14 21/8 K/BB 30/5 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings