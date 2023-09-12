Mitch Haniger vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mitch Haniger -- with a slugging percentage of .517 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 52.0% of his 50 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Haniger has an RBI in 15 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.0% of his games this year (18 of 50), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.233
|AVG
|.207
|.293
|OBP
|.266
|.367
|SLG
|.425
|8
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|21/8
|K/BB
|30/5
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
