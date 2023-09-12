Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .931 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .254.

Yastrzemski will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .625 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

In 49 of 86 games this season (57.0%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

In 15.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (29.1%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.8%).

In 38 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .315 AVG .204 .396 OBP .290 .535 SLG .446 19 XBH 18 4 HR 10 16 RBI 23 30/17 K/BB 51/18 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings