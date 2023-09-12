Mike Yastrzemski vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .931 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .254.
- Yastrzemski will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .625 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 49 of 86 games this season (57.0%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- In 15.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (29.1%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.8%).
- In 38 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.315
|AVG
|.204
|.396
|OBP
|.290
|.535
|SLG
|.446
|19
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|23
|30/17
|K/BB
|51/18
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (2-6 with a 5.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
