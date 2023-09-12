The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 100 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.

In 68 of 117 games this year (58.1%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (12.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.6% of his games this year, Wade has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (41.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 60 .246 AVG .268 .349 OBP .394 .425 SLG .392 17 XBH 12 7 HR 7 16 RBI 24 36/28 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings