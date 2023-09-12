LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 100 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.
- In 68 of 117 games this year (58.1%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (12.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, Wade has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (41.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.246
|AVG
|.268
|.349
|OBP
|.394
|.425
|SLG
|.392
|17
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|24
|36/28
|K/BB
|53/40
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.