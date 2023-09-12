Joc Pederson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has 12 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .246.
- Pederson has recorded a hit in 60 of 103 games this season (58.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (11.7%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (11.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has driven in a run in 35 games this year (34.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (43.7%), including six games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.322
|OBP
|.384
|.422
|SLG
|.434
|13
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|25/17
|K/BB
|49/31
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (2-6) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.70 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
