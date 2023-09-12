Joc Pederson -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has 12 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .246.

Pederson has recorded a hit in 60 of 103 games this season (58.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (11.7%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (11.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has driven in a run in 35 games this year (34.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (43.7%), including six games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .248 AVG .243 .322 OBP .384 .422 SLG .434 13 XBH 15 6 HR 7 22 RBI 26 25/17 K/BB 49/31 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings