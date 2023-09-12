The Cleveland Guardians (68-77) hope to break their three-game losing run versus the San Francisco Giants (74-70), at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Sean Manaea (5-5) for the Giants and Cal Quantrill (2-6) for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 5.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

The Giants will hand the ball to Manaea (5-5) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw three innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits to the Chicago Cubs.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 33 games this season with an ERA of 5.00, a 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.324.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Manaea has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 2.8 innings per outing.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 33 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-6 with a 5.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.

The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.

Quantrill is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Quantrill will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.