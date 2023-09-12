Sportsbooks have listed player props for Wilmer Flores and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Sean Manaea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Manaea Stats

The Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-5) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manaea has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 2.8 innings per appearance.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 33 chances this season.

Manaea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Sep. 6 3.0 4 2 2 1 0 at Padres Aug. 31 3.1 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Braves Aug. 26 3.2 3 2 2 5 2 at Phillies Aug. 21 2.2 3 3 3 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 15 3.1 1 0 0 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Flores Stats

Flores has collected 104 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He has a slash line of .287/.351/.529 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Sep. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Cubs Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 100 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 68 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .258/.374/.407 slash line so far this year.

Wade takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 11 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has recorded 156 hits with 32 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.340/.375 on the season.

Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 11 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Angels Sep. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Angels Sep. 7 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

