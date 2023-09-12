Sean Manaea will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants (74-70) on Tuesday, September 12 versus the Cleveland Guardians (68-77), who will answer with Cal Quantrill. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Guardians are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Giants (-185). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 5.70 ERA)

Giants vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 38 out of the 70 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 10-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

San Francisco has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants won each of the four games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 29, or 42%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

