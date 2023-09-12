Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants play Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 19th in baseball with 158 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco's .392 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

San Francisco is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (623 total).

The Giants are 21st in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.

Giants batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.253).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Sean Manaea (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Manaea is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Manaea has put up three starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In 11 of his 33 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Away Alex Wood Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies W 9-8 Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians - Home Sean Manaea Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians - Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/14/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 9/15/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Peter Lambert 9/16/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies - Away - Chris Flexen

