LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park on Tuesday, at 9:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. San Francisco and its opponent have finished above the over/under for four consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that span being 8.

Read More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 38 of the 70 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54.3%).

San Francisco has gone 19-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (52.8% winning percentage).

The Giants have a 60% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 143 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-76-5).

The Giants have gone 4-8-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-31 32-39 29-34 45-35 50-52 24-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.