Giants vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (74-70) and the Cleveland Guardians (68-77) facing off at Oracle Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-6 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on September 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-5) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-6) will take the ball for the Guardians.
Giants vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 7, Guardians 6.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- This season, the Giants have won 38 out of the 70 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.
- San Francisco has a record of 10-4, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Giants have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- San Francisco has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 623 (4.3 per game).
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|@ Cubs
|L 8-2
|Alex Wood vs Jordan Wicks
|September 8
|Rockies
|W 9-8
|Kyle Harrison vs Ty Blach
|September 9
|Rockies
|W 9-1
|Logan Webb vs Chase Anderson
|September 10
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Keaton Winn vs Peter Lambert
|September 11
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Alex Cobb vs Gavin Williams
|September 12
|Guardians
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Cal Quantrill
|September 13
|Guardians
|-
|Kyle Harrison vs Logan Allen
|September 14
|@ Rockies
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson
|September 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Logan Webb vs Peter Lambert
|September 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Kyle Freeland
|September 17
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Chris Flexen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.