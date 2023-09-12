Tuesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (74-70) and the Cleveland Guardians (68-77) facing off at Oracle Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-6 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on September 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-5) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-6) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Giants vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 7, Guardians 6.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have won 38 out of the 70 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has a record of 10-4, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 623 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).

Giants Schedule