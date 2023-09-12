Brandon Crawford vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .198 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 40 of 83 games this season (48.2%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (9.6%).
- He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (30.1%), including three multi-run games (3.6%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.179
|AVG
|.219
|.253
|OBP
|.287
|.306
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|17
|39/12
|K/BB
|36/11
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill (2-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.70 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
