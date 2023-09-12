The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .198 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 40 of 83 games this season (48.2%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (9.6%).

He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (30.1%), including three multi-run games (3.6%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .179 AVG .219 .253 OBP .287 .306 SLG .320 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 18 RBI 17 39/12 K/BB 36/11 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings