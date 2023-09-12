The San Francisco 49ers at the moment have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +700.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco covered 11 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in 49ers games.

San Francisco thrived on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

Last season the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.

In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 receptions for 741 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, hauling in 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).

On defense last year, Nick Bosa helped lead the way with 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +8000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +6600 3 September 21 Giants - +8000 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2000 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +6600 8 October 29 Bengals - +1200 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +15000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +6600 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +6600 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +10000 18 January 7 Rams - +6600

