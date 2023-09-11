Wilmer Flores -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .285 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Flores has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 110 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.6% of them.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's homered in 21 of them (19.1%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (40.9%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .275 AVG .296 .309 OBP .389 .462 SLG .598 18 XBH 26 8 HR 14 27 RBI 27 29/10 K/BB 28/24 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings