Wilmer Flores vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilmer Flores -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .285 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 110 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.6% of them.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's homered in 21 of them (19.1%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (40.9%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.275
|AVG
|.296
|.309
|OBP
|.389
|.462
|SLG
|.598
|18
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|27
|29/10
|K/BB
|28/24
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
