The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada and his .488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with 115 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .429.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

In 74.0% of his 100 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (11.0%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Estrada has had an RBI in 34 games this year (34.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45.0% of his games this season (45 of 100), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 54 .267 AVG .279 .305 OBP .331 .476 SLG .391 19 XBH 20 9 HR 3 25 RBI 20 47/7 K/BB 62/12 8 SB 12

