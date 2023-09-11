Thairo Estrada vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada and his .488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with 115 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .429.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
- In 74.0% of his 100 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (11.0%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Estrada has had an RBI in 34 games this year (34.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45.0% of his games this season (45 of 100), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|54
|.267
|AVG
|.279
|.305
|OBP
|.331
|.476
|SLG
|.391
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|20
|47/7
|K/BB
|62/12
|8
|SB
|12
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.34 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.