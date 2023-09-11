The Las Vegas Raiders right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Raiders games hit the over.

Las Vegas had the 12th-ranked offense last season (352.5 yards per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up just two road wins.

When the underdog, Las Vegas picked up just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-6.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Jacobs also had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped set the tone with 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +6600 2 September 17 @ Bills - +850 3 September 24 Steelers - +6600 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +10000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1600 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +2200 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +700 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +6600

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:14 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.