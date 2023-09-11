Mitch Haniger vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Haniger has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Haniger has had an RBI in 15 games this year (30.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (34.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.241
|AVG
|.207
|.287
|OBP
|.266
|.379
|SLG
|.425
|8
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|21/6
|K/BB
|30/5
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Williams (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.34, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
