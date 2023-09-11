The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

Haniger has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Haniger has had an RBI in 15 games this year (30.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (34.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .241 AVG .207 .287 OBP .266 .379 SLG .425 8 XBH 10 2 HR 4 11 RBI 14 21/6 K/BB 30/5 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings