Mike Yastrzemski vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski and his .750 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
- Yastrzemski is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 56.5% of his 85 games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 14.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has an RBI in 24 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 85 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.306
|AVG
|.204
|.390
|OBP
|.290
|.500
|SLG
|.446
|17
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|23
|30/17
|K/BB
|51/18
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.34, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.