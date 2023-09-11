The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski and his .750 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Yastrzemski is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 56.5% of his 85 games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 14.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has an RBI in 24 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 of 85 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .306 AVG .204 .390 OBP .290 .500 SLG .446 17 XBH 18 3 HR 10 15 RBI 23 30/17 K/BB 51/18 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings