LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 97 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.
- He ranks 91st in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 106th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 57.8% of his 116 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In 12.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has an RBI in 29 of 116 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 116 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|60
|.236
|AVG
|.268
|.343
|OBP
|.394
|.420
|SLG
|.392
|17
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|24
|36/28
|K/BB
|53/40
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Williams (2-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
