LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Gavin Williams TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 97 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 106th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 57.8% of his 116 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In 12.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has an RBI in 29 of 116 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 of 116 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 60 .236 AVG .268 .343 OBP .394 .420 SLG .392 17 XBH 12 7 HR 7 15 RBI 24 36/28 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings