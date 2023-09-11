Joey Bart -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 102 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart is hitting .212 with five doubles and three walks.

In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), Bart has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 27 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Bart has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (29.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Giants Players vs the Guardians

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .191 AVG .237 .240 OBP .302 .255 SLG .289 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 13/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings