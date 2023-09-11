Joey Bart -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 102 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart is hitting .212 with five doubles and three walks.
  • In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), Bart has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 27 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Bart has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (29.6%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.191 AVG .237
.240 OBP .302
.255 SLG .289
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
13/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Williams (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
