Joey Bart vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Bart -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 102 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is hitting .212 with five doubles and three walks.
- In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), Bart has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 27 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Bart has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (29.6%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.191
|AVG
|.237
|.240
|OBP
|.302
|.255
|SLG
|.289
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|13/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Williams (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
