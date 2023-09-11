Joc Pederson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Joc Pederson (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .243 with 12 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
- Pederson has gotten a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (10.8%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (11.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.8%).
- In 43.1% of his games this year (44 of 102), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.242
|AVG
|.243
|.314
|OBP
|.384
|.420
|SLG
|.434
|13
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|26
|25/16
|K/BB
|49/31
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
