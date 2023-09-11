On Monday, Joc Pederson (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .243 with 12 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks.

Pederson has gotten a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (10.8%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (11.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.8%).

In 43.1% of his games this year (44 of 102), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .242 AVG .243 .314 OBP .384 .420 SLG .434 13 XBH 15 6 HR 7 21 RBI 26 25/16 K/BB 49/31 0 SB 0

