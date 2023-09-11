J.D. Davis vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .252 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 46 walks.
- Davis will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 75 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those games (10.8%).
- He has scored in 47 of 130 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|63
|.249
|AVG
|.254
|.325
|OBP
|.327
|.394
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|10
|27
|RBI
|37
|67/23
|K/BB
|77/23
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
