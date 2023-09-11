The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Gavin Williams TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .252 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 46 walks.

Davis will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Davis has picked up a hit in 75 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Davis has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those games (10.8%).

He has scored in 47 of 130 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 63 .249 AVG .254 .325 OBP .327 .394 SLG .442 18 XBH 21 7 HR 10 27 RBI 37 67/23 K/BB 77/23 1 SB 0

