The San Francisco Giants (73-70) aim to continue their three-game winning streak when they play the Cleveland Guardians (68-76) on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The probable pitchers are Alex Cobb (7-6) for the Giants and Gavin Williams (2-5) for the Guardians.

Giants vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (7-6, 3.74 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.34 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants' Cobb (7-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 3, when he threw three innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, a 3.66 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.316 in 26 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Cobb has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (2-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.

Williams is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Williams will try to pick up his 11th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages five innings per appearance.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

