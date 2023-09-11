Alex Cobb will take the hill for the San Francisco Giants (73-70) on Monday, September 11 versus the Cleveland Guardians (68-76), who will answer with Gavin Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Guardians are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Giants (-145). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (7-6, 3.74 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Wilmer Flores get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 37 (53.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 22-18 (55%).

San Francisco has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 29, or 42.6%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 10-20 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.