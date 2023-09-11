Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park on Monday.

Giants vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 19th in MLB action with 157 total home runs.

San Francisco's .392 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Giants are 22nd in MLB with a .240 batting average.

San Francisco is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (618 total).

The Giants are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fifth-worst average in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco's 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.252).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the San Diego Padres, when he went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Cobb heads into the game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Cobb is looking to record his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Cubs L 11-8 Away Ryan Walker Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Away Alex Wood Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies W 9-8 Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians - Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians - Home Sean Manaea Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians - Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/14/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 9/15/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Peter Lambert 9/16/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Kyle Freeland

