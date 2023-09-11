The San Francisco Giants will look to Mike Yastrzemski for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games. San Francisco games have finished above the run total three straight times, and the average total during this span was 8.2 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 37 of the 69 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (53.6%).

San Francisco has a 22-18 record (winning 55% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-76-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 4-8-0 ATS.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-31 32-39 29-34 44-35 49-52 24-17

