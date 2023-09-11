Monday's game between the San Francisco Giants (73-70) and Cleveland Guardians (68-76) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET on September 11.

The Giants will call on Alex Cobb (7-6) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (2-5).

Giants vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Giants have been favored 69 times and won 37, or 53.6%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 22-18, a 55% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 59.2% chance to win.

San Francisco ranks 20th in the majors with 618 total runs scored this season.

The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule