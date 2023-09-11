Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .172 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .202.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this season (40 of 82), with multiple hits eight times (9.8%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (7.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.9% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (30.5%), including three games with multiple runs (3.7%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .185 AVG .219 .260 OBP .287 .315 SLG .320 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 18 RBI 17 38/12 K/BB 36/11 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings