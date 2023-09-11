Brandon Crawford vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .172 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .202.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this season (40 of 82), with multiple hits eight times (9.8%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (7.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.9% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (30.5%), including three games with multiple runs (3.7%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.185
|AVG
|.219
|.260
|OBP
|.287
|.315
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|17
|38/12
|K/BB
|36/11
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (2-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.34 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
