49ers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +750, the San Francisco 49ers sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.
49ers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: -349
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +750
San Francisco Betting Insights
- San Francisco covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- 49ers games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.
- San Francisco surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).
- At home last season, the 49ers were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.
- As underdogs, San Francisco picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record as the favored team.
49ers Impact Players
- Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.
- Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, hauling in 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Nick Bosa delivered 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, and 18.5 sacks in 16 games last year.
49ers Player Futures
2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Steelers
|W 30-7
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|5
|October 8
|Cowboys
|-
|+1100
|6
|October 15
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 23
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Bengals
|-
|+1300
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 19
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 23
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|14
|December 10
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|16
|December 25
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Rams
|-
|+6600
