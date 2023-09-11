At +750, the San Francisco 49ers sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -349

-349 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +750

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

49ers games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

San Francisco surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the 49ers were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.

As underdogs, San Francisco picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.

McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, hauling in 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Nick Bosa delivered 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, and 18.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +6600 2 September 17 @ Rams - +6600 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1100 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2200 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +5000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1300 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2200 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +12500 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +6600

