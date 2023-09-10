Wilmer Flores -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .289 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

In 69 of 109 games this season (63.3%) Flores has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

He has homered in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (21 of 109), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this season, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.3% of his games this year (45 of 109), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .281 AVG .296 .316 OBP .389 .472 SLG .598 18 XBH 26 8 HR 14 27 RBI 27 27/10 K/BB 28/24 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings