Wilmer Flores vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .289 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 69 of 109 games this season (63.3%) Flores has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- He has homered in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (21 of 109), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this year (45 of 109), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.281
|AVG
|.296
|.316
|OBP
|.389
|.472
|SLG
|.598
|18
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|27
|27/10
|K/BB
|28/24
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (207 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.03 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.03, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
