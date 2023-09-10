Thairo Estrada vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 73 of 99 games this season (73.7%), including 31 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (10.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 33 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 99 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|54
|.264
|AVG
|.279
|.302
|OBP
|.331
|.451
|SLG
|.391
|17
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|20
|47/7
|K/BB
|62/12
|8
|SB
|12
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.73 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (207 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Lambert (3-6) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.03 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.03, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .266 batting average against him.
