The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 73 of 99 games this season (73.7%), including 31 multi-hit games (31.3%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (10.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven in a run in 33 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 of 99 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 54 .264 AVG .279 .302 OBP .331 .451 SLG .391 17 XBH 20 8 HR 3 24 RBI 20 47/7 K/BB 62/12 8 SB 12

Rockies Pitching Rankings