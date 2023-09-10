AFC West opponents match up when the Denver Broncos (0-0) and the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Raiders Insights (2022)

The Raiders averaged just 2.1 more points per game (23.2) than the Broncos gave up (21.1) last season.

The Raiders collected 32.5 more yards per game (352.5) than the Broncos gave up per outing (320) last season.

Last season Las Vegas averaged 121.1 yards per game on the ground, 11.3 more than Denver allowed per contest (109.8).

The Raiders turned the ball over 21 times last year, two fewer times than the Broncos forced turnovers (23).

Raiders Away Performance (2022)

In road games a season ago, the Raiders put up 19.8 points per game and gave up 23.2. That's less than they scored (23.2) and allowed (24.6) overall.

On the road, the Raiders racked up 342.7 yards per game and gave up 353.1. That was less than they gained (352.5) and allowed (365.6) overall.

Las Vegas' average yards passing on the road (227) was lower than its overall average (231.4). And its average yards allowed in away games (250) was higher than overall (242.9).

On the road, the Raiders racked up 115.7 rushing yards per game and conceded 103.1. That was less than they gained (121.1) and allowed (122.8) overall.

The Raiders converted 36.9% of third downs in road games last year (three% lower than their overall average), and conceded 44.5% in road games (2.8% higher than overall).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Denver - CBS 9/17/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh - NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS

