Going into their game against the Denver Broncos (0-0), the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, September 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Raiders' record was 6-11 in 2022, and they missed the postseason. They scored 23.2 points per game on offense (12th in the NFL) while giving up 24.6 per contest on defense (26th).

The Broncos failed to qualify for the playoffs a year ago after going 5-12. They put up 16.9 points per game (32nd in the league) while their defense conceded 21.1 (13th).

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Facyson CB Shin Out Chandler Jones DE Nir - personal Out DeAndre Carter WR Knee Questionable

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring Questionable Chris Manhertz TE Chest Limited Participation In Practice Patrick Surtain II CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Riley Moss CB Abdomen Questionable

Raiders vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Raiders Season Insights (2022)

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, the Raiders put up better results offensively, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 352.5 yards per game.

Las Vegas compiled 23.2 points per game on offense last season (12th in NFL), and it ranked 26th defensively with 24.6 points allowed per game.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (242.9 passing yards allowed per game), the Raiders had more success on offense, ranking 11th in the NFL by putting up 231.4 passing yards per game.

Las Vegas put up 121.1 rushing yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it allowed 122.8 rushing yards per game (19th) on defense.

The Raiders had the third-worst turnover margin in the league last season at -8, forcing 13 turnovers (32nd in NFL) while turning it over 21 times (eighth in NFL).

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3)

Broncos (-3) Moneyline: Broncos (-175), Raiders (+145)

Broncos (-175), Raiders (+145) Total: 43 points

