The Denver Broncos (0-0) face a fellow AFC West foe when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Before the Broncos meet the Raiders, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 3 43 -175 +145

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas played 13 games last season that finished with a combined score over 43 points.

The average over/under for Las Vegas' matchups last year was 46.4, 3.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Raiders covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

Last season, the Raiders won two out of the seven games in which they were the underdog.

Las Vegas had a record of 1-4 when it was set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers last season.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos and their opponents combined to score more than 43 points in five of 17 games last season.

Denver had an average point total of 41.4 in its outings last season, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Broncos had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Broncos went 3-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 37.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Denver had a record of 2-2 (50%).

Broncos vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Broncos 16.9 32 21.1 14 41.4 5 Raiders 23.2 12 24.6 26 46.4 13

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.0 24.9 ATS Record 8-9-0 5-3-0 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 6-2-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 4-2 0-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 41.3 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23.1 23.3 ATS Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 3-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-5 3-2 0-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

