As of September 10 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, put them 23rd in the NFL.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th in the by totaling 352.5 yards per game.

At home last season, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won just two games.

Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Jacobs also had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, hauling in 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped keep opposing offenses in check with 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +4500 2 September 17 @ Bills - +900 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1700 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +700 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +4500

