The Denver Broncos (0-0) will face off against their AFC West-rival, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Raiders will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 43 in the contest.

This week's game that pits the Broncos against the Raiders is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Raiders vs Broncos on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Raiders were winning nine times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up one time.

The Raiders averaged 4.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the Broncos were winning after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

Offensively, Denver averaged 3.2 points in the first quarter (22nd-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 4.5 points on average in the first quarter (20th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Raiders outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games last year, lost the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last year, the Raiders averaged 7.7 points on offense (ninth-ranked) and gave up an average of 8.3 points on defense (25th-ranked).

The Broncos outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost four times, and were knotted up seven times in 17 games last year.

Denver averaged 6.5 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 6.6 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Raiders outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in six games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last season, the Raiders averaged 4.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last season, the Broncos won the third quarter five times, were outscored eight times, and tied four times.

In the third quarter last season, Denver averaged 2.4 points scored on offense, and it surrendered an average of 2.8 points on defense.

4th Quarter

The Raiders outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games last season, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and tied in that quarter in five games.

Offensively, the Raiders averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter (16th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 7.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Broncos won the fourth quarter in seven games, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they tied in that quarter in three games.

Offensively, Denver averaged 5.8 points in the fourth quarter (15th-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it allowed 5.4 points on average in the fourth quarter (10th-ranked).

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Raiders vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Raiders had the lead nine times, trailed seven times, and were knotted up one time.

Offensively, the Raiders averaged 12.4 points in the first half (11th-ranked) last season. They gave up 12.1 points on average in the first half (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Broncos were winning after the first half in seven games, were behind after the first half in eight games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

In the first half, Denver averaged 9.7 points scored on offense last season (20th-ranked). It allowed an average of 11.2 points on defense (15th-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Raiders lost the second half nine times (2-7 in those games) and won the second half eight times (4-4).

Offensively, the Raiders averaged 9.8 points in the second half last year (20th-ranked). They allowed 12.2 points on average in the second half (27th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Broncos outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games (5-3 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in eight games (0-8), and they tied the second half in one game (0-1).

In the second half last season, Denver averaged 8.2 points on offense (29th-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 8.2 points in the second half (second-ranked).

Rep the Broncos or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.