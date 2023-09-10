Mitch Haniger -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .216.

In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Haniger has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (33.3%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .226 AVG .207 .267 OBP .266 .321 SLG .425 6 XBH 10 1 HR 4 9 RBI 14 21/5 K/BB 30/5 1 SB 0

