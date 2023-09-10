Mitch Haniger vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mitch Haniger -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .216.
- In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Haniger has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (33.3%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.226
|AVG
|.207
|.267
|OBP
|.266
|.321
|SLG
|.425
|6
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|14
|21/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.73).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.03 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 5.03 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
