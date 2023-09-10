The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.423 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .248.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.2% of those games.

He has homered in 12 games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Yastrzemski has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year (37 of 84), with two or more runs 11 times (13.1%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .306 AVG .204 .382 OBP .290 .496 SLG .446 16 XBH 18 3 HR 10 15 RBI 23 29/15 K/BB 51/18 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings