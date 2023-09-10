Mike Yastrzemski vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.423 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .248.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.2% of those games.
- He has homered in 12 games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Yastrzemski has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year (37 of 84), with two or more runs 11 times (13.1%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.306
|AVG
|.204
|.382
|OBP
|.290
|.496
|SLG
|.446
|16
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|23
|29/15
|K/BB
|51/18
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (207 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.03 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.03 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
