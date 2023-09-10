Kelsey Plum's Las Vegas Aces (33-6) will host the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, September 10. The tip is at 3:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' most recent game, it defeated Phoenix 94-73 on the road, with A'ja Wilson (30 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 76.5 FG%) and Plum (18 PTS, 5 AST, 33.3 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) the standout performers. For the Mercury, Sug Sutton (18 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Megan Gustafson (14 PTS, 60 FG%) were the top performers.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-10000 to win)

Aces (-10000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+1600 to win)

Mercury (+1600 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)

Aces (-18.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Aces Season Stats

When it comes to points, the Aces are thriving on both offense and defense, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.6 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.2 per contest).

Las Vegas is fourth in the WNBA with 34.9 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.7 dimes per contest.

Las Vegas is forcing 13.1 turnovers per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but it has averaged just 11.2 turnovers per game (best).

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are sinking 9.2 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (second-best).

Las Vegas is allowing 7.6 treys per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces' offense has been much better when playing at home (94.1 PPG) compared to road games (91.3 PPG). Similarly, their defense has been much better in home games (76.4 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (83.7 PPG allowed).

At home, Las Vegas averages 0.8 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.3 at home, 34.5 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 0.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.3 at home, 34.5 on the road).

The Aces average 0.4 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (21.9 at home, 21.5 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas commit fewer turnovers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.6 per game) than on the road (12.7).

In 2023 the Aces average 9.7 made three-pointers at home and 8.6 away, while making 37.5% from deep at home compared to 36.6% away.

In 2023 Las Vegas is averaging 6.9 three-pointers conceded at home and 8.2 away, while conceding 32.1% shooting from distance at home compared to 35.7% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have gone 32-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 86.5% of those games).

The Aces have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter.

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 20-18-0.

Las Vegas is yet to lose ATS (4-0) as a 18.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.