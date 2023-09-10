LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .251 with 68 walks and 55 runs scored.
- He ranks 96th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 57.4% of his games this year (66 of 115), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.2% of his games this season, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|60
|.229
|AVG
|.268
|.340
|OBP
|.394
|.418
|SLG
|.392
|17
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|24
|35/28
|K/BB
|53/40
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (207 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Lambert (3-6) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.03 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.03 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.