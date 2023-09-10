On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .251 with 68 walks and 55 runs scored.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 57.4% of his games this year (66 of 115), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.2% of his games this season, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 60 .229 AVG .268 .340 OBP .394 .418 SLG .392 17 XBH 12 7 HR 7 15 RBI 24 35/28 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings