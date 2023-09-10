Joc Pederson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks while batting .239.
- Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (58 of 101), with at least two hits 10 times (9.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Pederson has driven home a run in 33 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.235
|AVG
|.243
|.310
|OBP
|.384
|.399
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|26
|25/16
|K/BB
|49/31
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (207 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.03 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.03 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
