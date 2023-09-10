Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks while batting .239.

Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (58 of 101), with at least two hits 10 times (9.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Pederson has driven home a run in 33 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .235 AVG .243 .310 OBP .384 .399 SLG .434 12 XBH 15 5 HR 7 20 RBI 26 25/16 K/BB 49/31 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings