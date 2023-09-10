J.D. Davis vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, J.D. Davis (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 112 hits, batting .252 this season with 39 extra-base hits.
- Davis will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 75 of 130 games this season (57.7%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (24.6%).
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (13.1%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this year (30.0%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this year (36.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|63
|.249
|AVG
|.254
|.325
|OBP
|.327
|.394
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|10
|27
|RBI
|37
|67/23
|K/BB
|77/23
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.73).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (207 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.03 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.03, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
