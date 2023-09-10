On Sunday, J.D. Davis (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ESPN

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 112 hits, batting .252 this season with 39 extra-base hits.

Davis will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Davis has gotten a hit in 75 of 130 games this season (57.7%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (24.6%).

Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (13.1%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this year (30.0%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this year (36.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 63 .249 AVG .254 .325 OBP .327 .394 SLG .442 18 XBH 21 7 HR 10 27 RBI 37 67/23 K/BB 77/23 1 SB 0

