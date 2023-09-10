The San Francisco Giants (72-70) will look to Wilmer Flores when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (51-90) at Oracle Park on Sunday, September 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Giants (-225). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Keaton Winn - SF (0-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-6, 5.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Giants and Rockies game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Giants (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 36, or 52.9%, of those games.

The Giants have a record of 8-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

San Francisco has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 125 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (36.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won two of 30 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.